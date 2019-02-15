Permian High students learn Money Matters

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Students at Permian High School were taught a lesson today that will last a lifetime.
Employees of the Complex Community Federal Union stopped by Permian's Money Matters class to discuss how credit affects purchasing power and their future.
The main goal of the financial literacy lesson is to help students understand what credit is.
“Today we are teaching all about credit so it’s a very high-level view on what is credit and how does it impact your financial life. Not just today or tomorrow but down the road," said Lisa Wyman, senior vice president of Complex Community Federal Credit Union.
Students also learned how credit can show a person's character and employers are now using this information when making hiring decisions.
“We’ve actually learned a lot. Our teacher, Mr. Magness, he doesn’t have a bad credit score, it's very high. So, we get a lot of knowledge out of the class what everything is called like what the installment loans were, like how to loophole, pay every credit card off every month so you don't go in debt,” said Cameron Hayes.
Cameron Hayes is a high school senior that is considering joining the military but is participating in Money Matters to help him better prepare for the future.
The main goal of Complex Community Credit Union's lesson is to simply help students understand credit and its effects.
“We want to help students understand that your financial life follows you forever, unlike your high school transcript that follows you just for a year," said Wyman.
Complex Community Federal Credit Union teaches financial literacy to about 10,000 kids a year at different schools around the area.
