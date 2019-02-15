Morning Weather Update from, Dylan Smith

Finally it’s Friday! I hope everyone enjoyed the warm conditions we felt yesterday because they are back again today. This morning, expect temperatures to be in the mid 50s and to warm up to around 80 degrees by this afternoon. You are probably not going to need many layers today, but we are still expecting some more breezy conditions. There is a High Wind Alert For the Guadalupe Pass area. This area could experience wind gust up to 70 MPH today. For the rest of us, we are expecting wind speeds to be 25-30 MPH. We are also under another Fire Danger Watch across the area again today. We are anticipating similar conditions tomorrow, just with some slightly cooler temperatures. In the morning, we are expecting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and high temperature in the lower 70s.