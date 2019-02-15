HPD undercover cop may have lied about drug buy that led to deadly raid, affidavit alleges

HOUSTON — In a bombshell development, Houston police investigators uncovered major holes in the story of a narcotics officer who led a drug raid last month that ended in a deadly shootout.
The undercover officer lied in the search warrant, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said after the court documents were leaked Friday.
"That’s totally unacceptable. I’ve told my police department that if you lie, you die," Acevedo said. "We know we’ve got a serious criminal violation on the initial search warrant."
That case agent and three other HPD undercover officers were shot during the raid on Harding Street. Homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed in the shootout.
The case agent obtained a search warrant to conduct the raid after he swore a confidential informant bought heroin at the home the night before. He said the informant told him he saw a 9mm handgun and a large amount of heroin in the house.
Homicide detectives with HPD’s Special Investigations Unit interviewed the veteran case agent, who remains hospitalized at Memorial Hermann with a gunshot wound to the face.
He wasn't able to talk but wrote down the name of the informant he said bought the heroin. Investigators then interviewed the informant, who told them he wasn’t involved in a drug buy on Harding Street. He also told them the case agent sometimes paid him for work he didn’t do, according to the affidavit.
Investigators interviewed the case agent again and he wrote down a different informant’s name. That informant said he worked with the case agent on a buy on Jan. 25 but it was at a different house in the Third Ward, about five miles from Harding Street.
Both informants named, along with all other informants the case agent had worked with in the past, were shown photos of Tuttle and Nicholas and their home. Neither recognized the couple or the home, according to investigators.
Questions have also been raised about another officer involved in the raid. He was relieved of duty earlier this month.
Investigators are looking at both officers’ cell phone records and computer files.
We’re not identifying either officer because they are undercover and haven't been charged.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is holding a 1:30 p.m. news conference about the new developments. We will stream it live on KHOU.com, our mobile app and Facebook.