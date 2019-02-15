High-school students across West Texas gather for OC culinary skills competition

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa College Culinary Arts Department hosted the district high school culinary skills competition Friday morning.
More than 40 students from New Tech Odessa, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo culinary programs gathered at the Odessa College Culinary Arts Kitchen and O’Cuisine Dining Room in the Electronics Technology Building.
The students competed in three categories, Culinary, Baking, and Serving.
Fifteen students competed in Baking, 12 in the Culinary competition, and seven in the Restaurant Service competition.
Judges will be Odessa College Culinary Arts DRI Victor Bagan and Culinary Arts faculty members.
The Culinary Arts competitors are vying for the opportunity to participate in the state competition later this year.
