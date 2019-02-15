Disbelief after blind man and guide dog are left in the road by hit-and-run driver

SALEM, OR (KOIN/CNN) - A blind man and his guide dog are recovering after being struck by a hit and run driver in Oregon.
It all happened Monday as the pair crossed a road. Police have since arrested the driver, Donald Crume.
Friends said the victim, 48-year-old Stephen Murphy, is one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet.
“He's just a great guy, he’s one of those guys you're lucky to meet in life, you know, and then something like this happens,” said a friend. “It’s hard to understand actually.”
An unknown virus left him blind 16 years ago, but he's never let that stop him from thriving as a loving husband and dedicated massage therapist.
Monday evening, Murphy had dinner at South Liberty Bar and Grill.
Afterwards, he and his guide dog Amelia were walking home and crossing the street when they were hit by a driver, who then took off.
His wife Connie Murphy, who’s also blind, said the episode was distressing and surreal.
“You know I sit on the couch in the morning and I drink my coffee and get ready for the day, and I listen to the news and I hear about people, who have this happen to them, and I'm like, ‘Who would ever do that”’ And now all of a sudden I'm that news story,” she said.
Her husband has a broken nose, broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and a crushed knee.
Monica boehmer, who co-owns the bar and grill with her brother aaron
“I feel heartbroken that somebody would have done this to him and then left him there in the rain with his dog,” said Monica Boehmer, the co-owner of the bar where Murphy ate.
The black lab was also injured and is now being cared for by Guide Dogs for the Blind.
On Wednesday, police arrested Crume, the driver.
Investigators said he was driving a friend’s car when he hit the victim and his guide dog and took off.
The owner’s mechanic saw the damage and alerted the owner, who called police.
“For both of us it's a relief because at least somebody is being held accountable,” Connie Murphy said.
Copyright 2019 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.