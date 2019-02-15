Deadline nears to enter name for ballots

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - West Texas communities are accepting applications for city council and school board positions.
Big Spring, Coahoma and Forsan have available seats for City Council Mayor or School Board Trustee.
Elections for the positions begin May 4, but you must submit a nomination bid by Feb. 15.
If interested in nominating yourself contact the Howard County Elections Office.
Full list below:
City of Big Spring
City Hall, City Secretary - 310 Nolan Street
Positions:
Mayor
City Council District 5
City of Coahoma
122 North 1st, Coahoma, Texas
Positions:
Mayor
(2) City Council at Large
City of Forsan
Forsan City Hall
Positions:
(3) City Council at Large
Big Spring Independent School District
Business Office - 708 East 11th Place Positions: School Board Trustee District 5 School Board Trustee District 6 School Board Trustee District 7
Coahoma Independent School District
600 N Main Street, Coahoma, Texas
Positions:
(2) Board Trustees at Large
Forsan Independent School District
Superintendent’s Office, 411 West 6th Street, Forsan, Texas
Positions:
(2) Board Trustees at Large
