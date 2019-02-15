Deadline nears to enter name for ballots

Deadline to file
By Madelaine Perrault | February 14, 2019 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 8:21 PM

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - West Texas communities are accepting applications for city council and school board positions.

Big Spring, Coahoma and Forsan have available seats for City Council Mayor or School Board Trustee.

Elections for the positions begin May 4, but you must submit a nomination bid by Feb. 15.

If interested in nominating yourself contact the Howard County Elections Office.

Full list below:

City of Big Spring

City Hall, City Secretary - 310 Nolan Street

Positions:

Mayor

City Council District 5

City of Coahoma

122 North 1st, Coahoma, Texas

Positions:

Mayor

(2) City Council at Large

City of Forsan

Forsan City Hall

Positions:

(3) City Council at Large

Big Spring Independent School District

Business Office - 708 East 11th Place Positions: School Board Trustee District 5 School Board Trustee District 6 School Board Trustee District 7

Coahoma Independent School District

600 N Main Street, Coahoma, Texas

Positions:

(2) Board Trustees at Large

Forsan Independent School District

Superintendent’s Office, 411 West 6th Street, Forsan, Texas

Positions:

(2) Board Trustees at Large

