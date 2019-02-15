Contributions to the homeless community celebrated

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland County recognizes Family Promise’s contributions in helping local homeless families.
Feb. 14 marked the organization’s eight year anniversary aiding the community.
The group supplies shelter, meals and support services for families experiencing homelessness.
Their mission strives to provide families the means to re-gain a independent life.
Contact fpm@familypromiseofmidland.com to volunteer or offer your congregations house to visitors.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.