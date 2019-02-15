Bowie Middle School celebrates “No One Eats Alone” day

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Bowie Middle School brought students and faculty together during lunch to celebrate “No One Eats Alone”.
The national day seeks to build strong interpersonal relationships in order to end damaging social effects from emotional or physical isolation.
Bowie student Rawniee Molina said, “No one eats alone day is so some kids may get bullied or don’t always have people to sit by them. So today we’re just kind of celebrating if you see someone sitting by themselves to like go sit with them.”
Bowie demonstrates the importance of taking time to make an individual feel included, valued and accepted by their peers through this positive experience.
Permian Basin Regional Council Sara Tomlinson stated, “We want to bring awareness. to bring these kids together and find somebody, make a friend, make them feel welcomed.”
Often times it can be difficult to approach someone for the first time, but this day encourages and helps students gain the strength to step out of their comfort zones to make a new friend.
