Valentine’s Day Evening Weather Update

The same can't be said for the mountains, and the West Texas Winds will continue ripping through the night and into tomorrow. Gusts up to 70 MPH in the Guadalupes are possible through tomorrow evening, so do be careful if you have any end of week mountain travel plans. We could see some advisories issued for the plains east of the mountains tomorrow afternoon for gusts of 50 MPH, and here in the Permian Basin, we could see widespread gusts around 45 MPH. That said, we should still warm up to around 80 degrees yet again to wrap up the work week.