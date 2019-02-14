UTPB announces new Dean of the College of Education

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Thursday, Dr. Larry G. Daniel was selected as the new dean of the College of Education at the University of Texas Permian Basin effective July 1.
Dr. Daniel comes to UTPB after serving as dean and professor in the Zucker Family School of Education at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Daniel is an educational leader focused on building excellence in faculty and academic programs.
“The College of Education is blessed with excellent academic programs and a thoroughly engaged faculty and staff. I look forward to working with the faculty to address the needs of current and future educators and to serve the educational community of the Permian Basin and beyond,” Dr. Daniel said.
In his 39 years as an educator, Dr. Daniel has worked with students ranging from middle school through advanced graduate levels.
He has served as a higher education administrator for the past 21 years, including 15 years as an academic dean.
“We are assembling a team of talented and innovative people to lead this University into the future. Larry Daniel is the kind of leader we need to not only put more teachers in classrooms, but ensure that graduates from UT Permian Basin are well prepared for the modern classroom,” UT Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley said.
Dr. Daniel has led partnerships between higher education and K-12 schools, including professional development schools, outreach initiatives, and urban school networks.
Dr. Daniel earned both his Ph.D. and M. Ed. from the University of New Orleans. His areas of scholarly interest include Educational Leadership and Policy, Teacher Education, Research and Evaluation, and Quantitative Methods.
He serves as Editor-in-Chief of Middle Grades Research Journal and as a member of the editorial boards of several other scholarly publications.
