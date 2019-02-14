Odessa pool rental rates may be on the rise

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - To solve their financial issues, the Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has recommended to City Council a price increase on several of their pools.
"We did a recommendation to the Odessa City Council last night that would look at some revisions in our fee structure for after-hours rentals for the Woodson Park Family Aquatic Center, and our Sherwood Family Aquatic Center. It would also establish a new rental rate for spray-ground out at UTPB park," said Steve Patton, Odessa Parks director.
Last Summer was the first time the pools operated at a loss, namely because the department had to increase staff pay in order to keep the pools staffed and running.
The rates for the Woodson and Sherwood Family Aquatic Centers would increase from $300 to $385 per hour. Floyd Gwen’s rental price would remain the same at $105 per hour.
Additionally, people will now have the chance to rent the UTPB spray-ground park after hours for $235 per hour.
Standard entrance fees will not be affected.
"None of the entry admission prices will change. We want to make sure that the pools stay affordable and make sure that the pools stay affordable and have a neat place and a fun place for families and kids to go in the Summertime, " said Patton.
The YMCA, who is contracted to run the Odessa pools, will begin taking reservations for the Summer starting March 1 and advise that people book early.
