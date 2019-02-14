Odessa District has the most commercial vehicle related fatal crashes in Texas, TxDOT says

“We realize there is a lot more that needs to be done at the regional level by groups like ours, companies, and citizens to address safety and driver behavior,” said James Beauchamp, President of the MOTRAN Alliance, “But the rapid growth in the Odessa District has led to capacity constraints that have not been addressed by the state. If even a small part of the increasing revenues generated by the Permian Basin could be re-invested in area infrastructure, ultimately that investment will create even greater rewards for the state.”