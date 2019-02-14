Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Valentine's Day! We are going to be feeling the love today. This morning, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to start. We should be warming up to around 80 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. There is a catch though, we are anticipating wind speeds any where from 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 25 MPH. When we feel these breezy winds and high temperatures, it also elevates our risk for fire danger. Be aware of that over the next few days. These conditions will be staying with us through the beginning of the weekend. Tomorrow, expect temperatures to start in the mid 50s and warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon.
Saturday, we are anticipating conditions to be in the lower 70s and start in the lower 50s. The breezy conditions we will be experiencing today are expecting to stick around until then. On Sunday, we start cooling down with temperatures looking to be in the lower 40s and warm into the the upper 50s by the afternoon. We really start to feel the cold conditions come the start of next week. Be on the lookout for that.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.