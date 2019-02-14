Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Valentine's Day! We are going to be feeling the love today. This morning, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to start. We should be warming up to around 80 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. There is a catch though, we are anticipating wind speeds any where from 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 25 MPH. When we feel these breezy winds and high temperatures, it also elevates our risk for fire danger. Be aware of that over the next few days. These conditions will be staying with us through the beginning of the weekend. Tomorrow, expect temperatures to start in the mid 50s and warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon.