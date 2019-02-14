Mexican citizen dies in car accident in Midland County

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - One man is dead following an accident on Interstate Highway 20, just 4 miles west of Midland.
Erasto Martinez, 57, was towing a semi-trailer east on IH-20, which was at a crawl due to a separate crash, with Isai Garcia, 29, a short distance behind him.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Garcia failed to control his vehicle’s speed and struck the rear of Martinez′s semi-trailer.
Garcia was pronounced dead on scene, Martinez was uninjured.
