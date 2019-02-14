High Sky Wing puts on fundraiser, “Moonlight Flights” for Valentine’s Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you’re looking to spice it up for Valentine’s Day you might want to consider this.
Retired Air Force pilots will be flying vintage World War II aircraft over Midland and Odessa.
“Well we started this with a flights during Christmas we did a 12 nights of Christmas flights. We decided to branch out to do Valentine’s Day,” Public Information Officer of High Sky Wing Bill Coombs said.
"You know nearly everybody is just big smiles and excitement when they get out. We very seldom get anybody that doesn’t like it when they get out,” Volunteer Pilot Lance Sommers said. “It brings a little bit of history that people usually don’t get to see come to life."
High Sky Wing sets up the flights to takeoff at sunset, which then unfolds a night view of the city lights and buildings that come to life.
Flights will be available to purchase February 13 through the 16.
To purchase tickets for your friends, family or sweetheart check out rides@highskywing.org for more information.
