Harmony Science Academy robotics teams place high in qualifier tournament

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Two elementary robotics teams from Harmony Science Academy participated in a qualifying tournament in San Antonio on February 9.
One team earned fifth place during qualifications and third place on finals.
Another team, the RoboTigers, earned first place and were given the Excellence Award. Because of this, the team is qualified for the West Texas VEX IQ State Regional Championship which will take place in El Paso on March 2.
The Excellence Award is the highest award presented at the challenge and is given to a team that exemplifies excellence in creating high-quality VEX robotics.
