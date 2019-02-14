H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best comes to West Texas

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best will visit San Angelo and Abilene Friday, March 15 to share insight with local food and beverage creators interested in participating in the 2019 statewide competition.
Potential entrants are invited to meet with H-E-B leaders who will advise them on product development and best practices for submitting their creation into the competition.
The Quest for Texas Best offers Texas-based food and beverage manufacturers the opportunity to showcase their uniquely Texan products, and a chance to win cash prizes and coveted placement in select H-E-B stores throughout the state.
Entrants may submit their product details online at heb.com/quest from February 27 – April 5, 2019.
To learn more about the competition or for a complete listing of cities and dates H-E-B leaders will visit throughout February and March, please visit heb.com/quest.
