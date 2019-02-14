Fort Worth man killed during rollover accident in Midland Co.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Fort Worth man is dead following a rollover on FM 1208 February 10.
Humberto Contreras-Alvarez, 20, was traveling north on FM 1208 in a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 around 10:30 p.m.
According to DPS, the weather was rainy and Contreras-Alvarez was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions. While driving, he lost control and rolled his vehicle.
DPS says Contreras-Alvarez was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
