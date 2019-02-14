FBI reveals new materials from prolific serial killer, Samuel Little, that may help solve additional cases

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Investigators have released disturbing new material regarding Samuel Little, one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S history.
This includes 16 sketches, drawn out by Samuel Little himself, of what he remembers his victims looked like.
This could potentially help solve more of the 90 murders he claims he committed.
Additionally, Little also left a short description of what he remembers about them.
Some reveal where and when they met, the encounter they had, what their nicknames were, where they worked, and even how he disposed of their bodies.
Earlier in July 2018, an Ector County grand jury indicted Little in connection with an Odessa cold case homicide investigation from 1994.
This involving the death of Denise Christie Brothers.
Ector County Sherrif Mike Griffis says although he can’t confirm Little worked on any of the sketches while he was in his jail, he confirmed there is access to such materials.
“All inmates that are in our jail are eligible to receive commissary stuff which includes papers and pencils and stuff of that nature," Griffis said.
Investigators are hoping these sketches will help solve the rest of the murders Little has confessed to committing over the years.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.