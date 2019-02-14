Education Foundation of Odessa awards more than $25,000 for ECISD campuses through AP/IB incentive program

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Based on the success of ECISD students in the May 2018 session, a combined total of $25,060.00 is being made available to Odessa High School, Permian High School, and New Tech Odessa for AP/IB teacher training.
The Education Foundation will also continue the AP/IB Campus Award Incentive Program this school year in ECISD. The first AP or IB exam each student passes will result in 70 dollars of award money.
The following report from Omega Loera, Director of Advanced Academic Services in ECISD, gives a more detailed look at the awards for individual campuses in Ector County, based on May 2018′s test results:
· Odessa High School: 227 students x $70.00 = $15,890.00 (AP & IB)
· Permian High School: 120 students x $70.00 = $8,400.00 (AP only)
· New Tech Odessa: 11 students x $70.00 = $770.00 (AP only)
“The Education Foundation of Odessa is honored to support the AP and IB programs in ECISD through this incentive program that provides training for teachers,” says Education Foundation Executive Director, Celeste Potter. “We are so proud to see continued success in our high schools and look forward to continuing this program in the future.”
The Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) programs provide ECISD high school students an opportunity to be challenged beyond existing instructional programs.
The International Baccalaureate aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people by working with schools, governments and international organizations to develop challenging programs of international education and rigorous assessment.
The AP Program, administered by the College Board and taught at ECISD high schools, allows students to participate in college preparation courses and possibly earn college credit while still in high school.
