Wednesday Evening Weather Update

It's hump day! We're halfway to Friday, but we're not yet halfway done with the winds. We saw some impressive gusts on Monday, and we could see some more moderate gusts overnight, and possibly some strong winds on Friday yet again, especially in the plains adjacent to the mountains. More on that in a sec.
Because of the westerly winds, we'll warm up even more tomorrow. Morning lows will be mild in the mid 40s, and we're likely on our way to our first 80 degree day of the year. Oddly enough, last year, we also hit 80 degrees for the first time on Valentines Day. I guess love is in the air...
On average, each year we hit 80 for the first time on February 17th, so we're pretty much right on schedule. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun, but it won't necessarily be pleasant with gusts around 30 MPH possible throughout the day.
Friday will be warm again, with lows in the low to mid 50s, more 80s in the afternoon. Winds look a bit more concerning Friday afternoon, though some clouds might prevent them from getting stronger. That said, gusts of 45-50 MPH aren't out of the question. The strongest winds will be in and just west of the mountains.
Heading into the weekend, a cold front comes in from the northeast late Friday into Saturday morning. Models were once very aggressive with this front, but have since backed off, just nosing it into the NE Permian Basin. Positioning of the front will have an impact on morning lows. Behind the front will be a good 10-15 degrees cooler than out ahead of it. It looks as though it could make it about as far as Big Spring and Lamesa. That said, most of us will still warm up to the 70s on Saturday, with 80s possible across the Trans Pecos and points south.
A big pattern change comes Sunday with much cooler temperatures to start next week, and even a chance at some wintry precipitation. Still too far out to forecast, so stay tuned.
