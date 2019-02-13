Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Heading into the weekend, a cold front comes in from the northeast late Friday into Saturday morning. Models were once very aggressive with this front, but have since backed off, just nosing it into the NE Permian Basin. Positioning of the front will have an impact on morning lows. Behind the front will be a good 10-15 degrees cooler than out ahead of it. It looks as though it could make it about as far as Big Spring and Lamesa. That said, most of us will still warm up to the 70s on Saturday, with 80s possible across the Trans Pecos and points south.