U.S. representative reads personal stories of Texas veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWES) - On February 13 the Veterans History Project ceremony will commence from 1-2 p.m. at the Library of Congress.
U.S. Representative for Texas’s 23rd congressional district, Will Hurd, will orate narratives of 24 American combat war veterans from South and West Texas inside the historic Thomas Jefferson Building.
The project was conceived by the Library in order to compile and protect history. This was to ensure personal stories of our military veterans would endure through oral tradition and legacy.
They felt it important to maintain public access of recorded knowledge for future generations to utilize as primary sources.
Also, the tales make civilians cognizant of veterans noble pursuits and selfless actions during their time in the military.
Email Katie Thompson at katie.thompson@mail.house.gov to RSVP or request an interview with Rep. Hurd.
