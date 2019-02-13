TXU Energy helps West Texans pay their bills

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - TXU Energy donated money to the Salvation Army of Odessa to alleviate the stress of making payments.
The energy company wrote a check for $32,000 in part of their Energy Aid Program.
If families do not have the means to pay their bills and meet certain qualifications, then the money can cover their electricity bills.
Juan Gomez from the Salvation Army says this will give families the “opportunity to have a better tomorrow."
Roughly a reported number of 200 families will inherit peace of mind from the cash allowance to cover their utilities.
