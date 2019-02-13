TxDOT working hazmat spill on FM 1788 in Midland Co.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - TxDOT is warning drivers that a hazmat spill is closing off a portion of FM 1788 in Midland County.
The area was originally closed at BI-20 on the north of the overpass but the Midland Fire Department has since extended the road closure from Loop 40 to FM 662 south of the railroad tracks.
Southbound FM 1788 traffic is being detoured onto the north service road of BI-20, while traffic from the BI-20 ramp to 1788 will be required to turn right and continue south on FM 1788.
There is no word at this time on how long the cleanup will take. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and be aware of delays.
