Traffic alerts for Feb. 14 - 15

WEST TEXAS, TX (KWES) - This Valentine’s Day, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Midland ask drivers mind the following areas.
MIDLAND COUNTY: A section of Carver St. will be closed between Illinois Ave. and Industrial Ave. for utility work, starting Monday, February 18 through Friday, March 1.
ECTOR COUNTY: Repairs to a culvert will close the crossover of FM 181 at SH 302. Traffic will have to detour to next paved crossover. Closure begins Thursday (2/14) and will last about 10 days. Please do not use crossover in that time as repairs are being made and crossover can’t support heavy weights.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew scheduled to work on northbound FM 2903 on Thursday (2/14) between mile markers 382-384. Pilot car will be in use due to lane closures. This is south of FM 3334. Please obey flaggers and follow pilot car carefully. Slow down in work zone.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew scheduled to work on south service road of I-20 Thursday (2/14) between mile markers 36-37, on west side of Pecos. Pilot car will be in use due to lane closures. Please obey flaggers and follow pilot car carefully. Slow down in work zone.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew will be picking up debris and sweeping around Pecos on Friday (2/15). Work zone will be mobile for about 30 miles. Please pass with caution.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew scheduled to work on FM 3334 on Friday (2/15) between mile markers 182-184. Pilot car will be in use due to lane closures. This is west of SH 17. Please obey flaggers and follow pilot car carefully. Slow down in work zone.
