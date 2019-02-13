OPD find missing 10-yr old

UPDATE: Missing Child Lazarus Lopez was located in the 4200 block of Clover.
ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lazarus Jesus Lopez, 10 years of age.
He was last seen Monday wearing a black and gray sweater with jeans, carrying a red and blue backpack.
A helicopter is searching Lopez’s last known location, but anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
