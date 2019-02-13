OPD find missing 10-yr old

OPD find missing 10-yr old
(Source: Odessa Police Department)
By Victor Blanco | February 12, 2019 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 7:37 PM

UPDATE: Missing Child Lazarus Lopez was located in the 4200 block of Clover.

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lazarus Jesus Lopez, 10 years of age.

He was last seen Monday wearing a black and gray sweater with jeans, carrying a red and blue backpack.

A helicopter is searching Lopez’s last known location, but anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

