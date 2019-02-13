OPD identifies victim in fatal crash in South Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in South Odessa
OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 800 block of South Meadow in reference to a major crash just after 1 a.m. on February 13.
Daniel Rey Garcia, 28, was traveling southbound on Meadow at a high rate of speed in a black 2011 GMC pickup. According to investigators he left the roadway before striking a pole.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no reports of any other injuries.
At this time traffic is shut down between IH-20 and Highway 385 in both north and southbound lanes.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes until further notice.
