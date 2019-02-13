Nurse technician warms patient’s heart with ‘Amazing Grace’

NASHVILLE, TN (CNN) - A camera in a Nashville hospital captured the heartwarming moment a nurse technician sang the hymn “Amazing Grace” to her patient.
This video was taken Saturday night at St. Thomas West Hospital by Olivia Kilburn.
It shows nurse tech Mikea Braden singing to Kilburn's grandmother, Patsy Tate.
Kilburn posted the video on Facebook with a note that said her grandmother was “blessed with the best nurse tech.”
Kilburn says her grandfather heard Braden humming, and said, “I bet you know ‘Amazing Grace.'”
He was right.
Kilburn also said her granny is better now and out of the hospital.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.