Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

This warmer weather should be sticking around through the first half of the weekend. Friday’s temperatures are looking to start in the mid 50s and reach back into the upper 70s once again. This is also the case for Saturday, with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. This starts to change on Sunday. Enjoy the warm weather while we have it. On Monday, we are starting to see those colder conditions come back.