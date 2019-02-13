Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Hump Day! We are finally starting to begin to warm up today, but you will probably still want to have that jacket this morning. We are still expecting temperatures to begin in the mid to upper 30s, along with some breezy conditions and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Tomorrow, we are anticipating on more windy conditions and warmer temperatures. In the morning, expect temperatures in the upper 40s and warming into upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon.
This warmer weather should be sticking around through the first half of the weekend. Friday’s temperatures are looking to start in the mid 50s and reach back into the upper 70s once again. This is also the case for Saturday, with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. This starts to change on Sunday. Enjoy the warm weather while we have it. On Monday, we are starting to see those colder conditions come back.
