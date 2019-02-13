Military foundations in pursuit for MCH to have a new name

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Local military foundations are fighting to change building name on the Medical Center Hospital.
The Purple Heart Society and Medal of Honor Society petitioned a request to re-name the VA clinic at the center.
It would be in honor of two local Medal of Honor recipients, Alfred Wilson and Marvin Young.
The problems facing the organizations was Congressional approval.
However, the group decided to go around the government and appeal to he Board of Directors of MCH to only modify the building name.
before making a final decision in a meeting, MCH’s President and CEO, Rick Napper, appealed to the Board of Directors on the switching the title to “The Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Building.”
The meeting was held Feb. 12 at 5:30 to deliberate and it is unclear the consensus of topic.
