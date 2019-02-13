Midland car dealership gives back to the community with free cars

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, the All-American Chevrolet of Midland gave away a brand new 2019 Chevy Spark.
“It’s a campaign to get somebody to drive a new Chevrolet, but we had such a blessed 2018," said Robbie Richards, general manager of the dealership. "We decided in 2019 that we were going to give away 4 brand new cars.”
Julie Padilla was called on as the first winner, but Richards sees the opportunity as more than a simple promotion.
“Two years and about three and a half months ago, I took over this store and we started to change our culture, our philosophy of how we went to market and make it a wow experience so our customers can feel like an honored guest in our home," said Richards. "That’s really my goal.”
There’s still a chance to win three more cars every Tuesday, following Friday drawings, which will be held on February 15, February 22 and March 1.
To enter, you have to go to the store and test drive the Spark.
For more details, go to Chevrolet’s web page.
