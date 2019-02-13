Flights to DFW, Love Field delayed after air traffic controller evacuation

DALLAS, TX (KWES) - Flights to DFW and Dallas Love Field are being delayed Wednesday afternoon.
According to their Twitter account, all inbound and outgoing flights are currently being delayed. You are asked to confirm your flight’s status if you are traveling Wednesday.
The DFW Scanner Twitter is reporting a possible fire at the DFW Tracon building at the DFW Airport.
According to WFAA, firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the DFW Terminal Radar Approach Control around 12:30 p.m. Planes at DFW resumed taking off and landing around 1:15 p.m.
