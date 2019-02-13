Cosby vows no remorse, even if he sits in prison 10 years

His spokesman says Bill Cosby considers himself a ‘political prisoner.’

Cosby vows no remorse, even if he sits in prison 10 years
From Cosby in court, to Kanye in the Oval Office, from diversity soaring in theaters, to celebrities stumbling on social media, 2018 was another huge year in entertainment. (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press | February 13, 2019 at 5:42 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 5:42 PM

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby says he “will never have remorse” for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison because he considers his conviction the work of “a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge.”

Cosby’s stance could leave him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual.

Cosby in a statement calls himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife Camille during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.