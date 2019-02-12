Thousands of Valentines pass through west TX town every year for a unique reason

VALENTINE, TX (KWES) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, the town Valentine, Texas, will be receiving thousands of letters and packages from all around the world.
But the mail is going to the town for one thing only -- a special Valentine, Texas, stamp designed by a student from the local school district.
The stamp is part of a yearly tradition that has been happening for 30 years and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
If you send in your package to the post office in a separate envelope or parcel, the postmaster will stamp it with the 2019 Valentine stamp.
If you want your packages and letters delivered by Valentine’s Day, make sure to send it off as soon as possible.
The address for the post office is 311 W. California Ave, Valentine, TX 79854.
