State Representative wants to make tacos the official food of Texas

Brisket, sausage, eggs, chorizo are just a few of the kinds of tacos in House Resolution 57. Part of the text reads, "…the taco, which needs no dish and can be hearty enough to serve as a meal all by itself, is indeed deserving of a place at the table; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the 86th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby designate tacos as the official state food of Texas."