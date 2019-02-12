New facility breaks ground for Fort Stockton Community Theater

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) - The Fort Stockton Community Theater will break ground on a new theater Wednesday morning.
The new, state of the art facility that will house performances that the volunteer theater group previously held in a small building for the past 20 years.
To raise the necessary funds, over $1 million in all, the FS Community Theater turned to donors and grants, spending nearly three years raising the money to get the facility built.
The funds will now be put to use as shovels hit the ground at 102 South Nelson, in downtown Fort Stockton at 11;30 A.M.
