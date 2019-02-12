New facility breaks ground for Fort Stockton Community Theater

Organization raises over $1 million to finance new facility

City of Fort Stockton logo (Source: City of Fort Stockton)
By Victor Blanco | February 12, 2019 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 3:04 PM

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) - The Fort Stockton Community Theater will break ground on a new theater Wednesday morning.

The new, state of the art facility that will house performances that the volunteer theater group previously held in a small building for the past 20 years.

To raise the necessary funds, over $1 million in all, the FS Community Theater turned to donors and grants, spending nearly three years raising the money to get the facility built.

The funds will now be put to use as shovels hit the ground at 102 South Nelson, in downtown Fort Stockton at 11;30 A.M.

