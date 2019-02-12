Morning Weather Update From, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

I hope everyone survived the windy conditions we experienced yesterday. Luckily, that will not be the case today. This morning, we are going to be seeing some cooler conditions. Lows are expected to be in the lower 30s, then we should warm back into the lower 60s this afternoon. You will definitely want to have those jackets as you head outside this morning. Tomorrow is when we are expected to slowly start warming up again. In the morning, expect temperatures in the mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.
On Thursday, the fun conditions begin, even though we are expecting mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should start in the upper 40s and warm up into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. At the end the work week, we are still anticipating above average conditions across the area. We should see partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the low 50s in the morning and highs in the lower 70s.
