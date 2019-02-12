Midland County precinct receives zero dollars for road paving project, residents are fed up

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Back in 2014, Midland County approved roads to be paved in four precincts, but there was a glaring problem.
Precinct 2 received over $21 million, while Precinct 3 received $0.
“People in Precinct 3 need to understand that they are not getting their roads paved even though their commissioner is trying to represent them fairly here in this court and I’ve done everything that I can to be able to approve these roads but for some reason, they’re not getting done,” said County Commissioner Luis D. Sanchez of Precinct 3.
“Things just magically disappeared,” said Sanchez. "Things just didn’t go the way they were supposed to. We have a company that we are working with that is supposed to be helping us out but apparently, the money was spent but it was never spent in Precinct 3.”
Here’s the breakdown of the numbers:
Monday, residents in the area came out to voice their opinions.
“Let’s just hypothetically say you had a spinal injury," said resident Patsy Hoelscher. "Your injury is going to be twice as bad by the time you get home. They’re going to have to pick a path and then hope they can get down that path and there’s just no way. We’re taking our life into our own hands out here.”
“It’s just horrible," said resident Suzanne Wallin. "I’m afraid somebody’s going to get killed one night because there is no striping, roads are deteriorating to the point where if you had to run off the side of the road, there is no road there.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Robin Donnelly echoed that none of the commissioners knew this was happening.
“The map shows a drainage problem and an alignment problem so the whole sum of the substance was what I received at the end of that project period indicated that we pretty well distributed everything," said Donnelly.
These problems have an effect on day-to-day responsibilities.
“We want to get to work just like you want to get to work," said Hoelscher. "We hate having to repair our cars because of the potholes. We hate having to be late for school because we can’t get to town.”
The precinct’s constituents demand change.
“Please, you know, fix our roads," said Wallin. "That’s all we want. We pay our taxes, we need to get them fixed.”
