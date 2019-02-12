Grocery store stands behind polarizing ‘Heaven has a wall’ ad

CAMDEN, AR (KARK/CNN) - An Arkansas grocery store ad, claiming that “Heaven has a wall” is now at the center of a political debate.
The manager says some people have the wrong idea and he’s having to deal with some backlash.
Mac's Cashsaver is no different from other grocery stores but it's the ad book at the end the line that's hard to miss.
“It just doesn’t make any sense," said Tyler Reede, who saw the mailer while shopping at one of the Camden, AR, stores. “Why would they put that on there?"
Next to weekly discounts, there’s a message that reads “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”
"I didn't have a problem with it," said Logan Reede, another customer. "If they want to come here, they can come here legally."
But for others, those words strike a chord.
“I don’t really think one has anything to do with the other,” said Jack Digby, a manager at the store. “They’re just making a political spin out of it and getting the wrong idea of what it really means.”
Digby said the store owner was aiming for a Christian message, nothing political.
"I am for this company and I am for God. There's nothing wrong with what that statement says," Digby said.
But some disagree with the message.
"Just doesn't make any sense," Digby said.
Store management hope customers keep coming back. The company said it stands by the message, and plans to keep putting them out every week.
