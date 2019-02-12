Florida man accused of beaning girlfriend in the face with burrito

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Port Richey man, accused of beaning his girlfriend in the face with a burrito.
An arrest report said Peter Michael Elacqua, 41, shoved his girlfriend into a chair in the bedroom of a home they share and threw a burrito at her on Friday.
A deputy found the woman with contents of the burrito dispersed across her face, neck and left shoulder area, the arrest report said.
Deputies arrested Elacqua on Monday.
He faces domestic battery charges.