Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The winds have calmed down, the sun has come out, and it has been a beautiful (albeit cool) day across West Texas. We're actually going to see those temperatures increase significantly as we head into the next few days , although we will see increased cloud-cover as well.
Tonight will be another chilly one, as low temps fall into the mid 30s across much of the area, but we'll warm up very nicely Wednesday afternoon as high temps top out in the upper 60s through much of the region. It will be breezy, with a south wind coming in at 10-20 mph. Even warmer weather is expected Thursday through Saturday, as we'll see widespread high temps in the 70s.
The attention then turns to next week, where it is likely we’ll see a pattern shift and cooler weather in the forecast. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s with a slight chance of rain in the Monday-Tuesday time-frame.
