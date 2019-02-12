Educate Midland initiates media campaign

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Educate Midland kicks off their media campaign, Celebrating Champions of Education, on March 26.
The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center hosts the campaign from 5:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. with guest speaker Danny Brassell attending.
The public celebration acts as a free resource fair for West Texas educators.
It will provide food, entertainment, prizes and a goody bag to registered participants.
Any of the listed websites below will allow you to access registration information for the event:
Call 432-818-2620 (Midland) or 432-332-9111 (Odessa) for questions.
Visit https://dannybrassell.com/ to learn more about Danny Brassell.
