Educate Midland initiates media campaign

(Source: CCE)
By Madelaine Perrault | February 12, 2019 at 3:35 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:33 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Educate Midland kicks off their media campaign, Celebrating Champions of Education, on March 26.

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center hosts the campaign from 5:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. with guest speaker Danny Brassell attending.

The public celebration acts as a free resource fair for West Texas educators.

It will provide food, entertainment, prizes and a goody bag to registered participants.

Any of the listed websites below will allow you to access registration information for the event:

Call 432-818-2620 (Midland) or 432-332-9111 (Odessa) for questions.

Visit https://dannybrassell.com/ to learn more about Danny Brassell.

