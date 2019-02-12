Children found locked in dog cage, living in deplorable conditions, Wise County deputies say

RHOME, Texas — A father and mother of four children are facing charges after deputies discovered a horrific scene of child abuse and neglect at a home Tuesday morning.According to Wise County deputies, they received a call at about 7:20 a.m. on a report of domestic violence at a house off County Road 4930 near Newark, about 30 miles north of Fort Worth.When deputies arrived, they found cuts to the man’s face and heard children inside a barn, according to Sheriff Lane Akin, with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said when deputies searched the property, they found two children locked in a dog kennel together. Deputies said two other children also showed signs of malnutrition and that food inside the home had been locked up, not reachable by the children. The children were in the age range of one to five years old.