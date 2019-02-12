CASA of West Texas seeking more volunteers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - CASA of West Texas is looking for more volunteers within Midland County.
If you are interested in learning how to assist CASA, they will be holding a Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. on February 12.
During the event, lunch will be provided and attendees will learn how to volunteer and advocate for children in the foster care system.
For more information on CASA of West Texas or the event you can visit their website here or call 432-683-1114.
