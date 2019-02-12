Burglary suspect recovering after being shot in head by Big Spring homeowner

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a burglary suspect was shot in the head on February 12.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies originally responded to the 2300 block of North Birdwell in reference to burglary of a habitation.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner and a friend who said they found two people exiting the house who did not have permission to be there. They advised the suspects to stop and announced they were armed.
The suspects also said they were armed and entered a vehicle. After doing so the suspects made an aggressive move toward the homeowner and friend, who then fired at the suspect’s vehicle.
Brandon Joe Robinson, 33, was struck once in the head. The second suspect, Timothy Guy Wilson, 22, was not injured.
Robinson was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock and his condition is not known. Wilson is at the Howard County Detention Center and has been charged with burglary of a habitation.
The HCSO does not anticipate any charges against the homeowner and the friend. The investigation is still underway and no further info is available.
