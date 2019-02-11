Sunday Evening Weather Update

It was a cloudy and even drizzly day for some of us. I went out and played tennis at Bush Tennis Center, and we had some sprinkles around 11 AM. It wasn't much, Alpine led the way with two hundredths of an inch, but it was enough to keep most of us on the cool side today, with highs not reaching 50 for some of us.
Tomorrow, I have good news and bad news. The good news is, after maybe some more sprinkles in the morning, we’re anticipating a warm up into the 60s and even some sunshine. The band news: that West Texas Wind is back, and it’s coming back with a vengeance and a myriad of hazards. Aside from Reagan, Crockett and Terrell Counties, we’re all under some sort of wind advisory or warning tomorrow. Let’s start with the High Wind Warnings. In the Guadalupe Mountains, winds could gust as high as 80 MPH while in the Davis and Apaches, we could see gusts up to 65 MPH. This warning is from 8 AM to 6 PM MST. Another High Wind Warning is in effect for Lea, Eddy and Reeves Counties, as well as portions of Jeff Davis and Brewster Counties. This includes Marfa and Alpine, where gusts up to 60 MPH are possible.. Elsewhere that is under a Wind Advisory, we could see sustained winds of 25-40 MPH with gusts of 50 to possibly 55 MPH tomorrow. This includes here in Midland and Odessa. Tonight and early tomorrow is your last chance to make sure your lawn chairs and trash cans don’t end up three houses down the street. Winds will pick up fairly quickly after about 9 AM, and last through dinner time.
With the winds, and that we haven't seen significant rain in some time, fire danger will be very high tomorrow as dry air moves in. A Red Flag Warning is in place for much of the northern Permian Basin as well as Andrews, Eddy, and Lea Counties. Elsewhere, we will see elevated fire danger even without an official warning. Please take extra care to avoid open flames, or anything that might spark or throw out embers. Trucks and trailers, secure your chains so they're not dragging on the highway, and please please PLEASE use an ash tray.
Looking ahead, we’ll drop a few degrees on Tuesday after a front passes. Tuesday morning might be pretty chilly too, but mostly around the freezing mark rather than widespread 20s. By Wednesday, we’re back to the upper 60s, and Thursday looks very warm with widespread 60s.
