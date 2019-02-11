Sunday Evening Weather Update

Tomorrow, I have good news and bad news. The good news is, after maybe some more sprinkles in the morning, we’re anticipating a warm up into the 60s and even some sunshine. The band news: that West Texas Wind is back, and it’s coming back with a vengeance and a myriad of hazards. Aside from Reagan, Crockett and Terrell Counties, we’re all under some sort of wind advisory or warning tomorrow. Let’s start with the High Wind Warnings. In the Guadalupe Mountains, winds could gust as high as 80 MPH while in the Davis and Apaches, we could see gusts up to 65 MPH. This warning is from 8 AM to 6 PM MST. Another High Wind Warning is in effect for Lea, Eddy and Reeves Counties, as well as portions of Jeff Davis and Brewster Counties. This includes Marfa and Alpine, where gusts up to 60 MPH are possible.. Elsewhere that is under a Wind Advisory, we could see sustained winds of 25-40 MPH with gusts of 50 to possibly 55 MPH tomorrow. This includes here in Midland and Odessa. Tonight and early tomorrow is your last chance to make sure your lawn chairs and trash cans don’t end up three houses down the street. Winds will pick up fairly quickly after about 9 AM, and last through dinner time.