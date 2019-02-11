Sibley Nature Center booms with a new program

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - “Tales and Trails: Thunderstorms!” is a roaring new program offered by the Sibley Nature Center.
On Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. children ages 2-4 can learn about the science behind thunderstorms.
Rumbling dark skies and loud echoes rippling in the distance from the aftermath of a storm can often be frightening.
The Center states, “The loud noise of thunder is created when lightening heats up the air around it really quickly (so there’s nothing to be afraid of!)."
Come crash in like thunder for family fun activities and interactive stories to see how exciting thunderstorms are.
The Program is free, no registration is required for entry and younger or older siblings are encouraged to join.
If you would like to donate to the Center, Sibley recommends giving $2, but the important thing is just showing up to enjoy the experience.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.