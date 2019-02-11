Recreational cannabis bill advances in New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico (KWES) - The House Health and Human Services Committee leaps on board with regulating recreational cannabis.
House Bill 356 would builds upon education, strong public health & safety provisions, and investments.
“It’s time that we end the prohibition of cannabis,” said Rep. Javier Martinez. “The war on drugs has been a failure. It has not worked. This proposed legislation ensures that we lead the way with a legalization framework that protects medical cannabis patients, ensures public safety, and advances social justice for low income, communities of color.”
The bill contains a Community Reinvestment Fund to fund job placement, mental health treatment, substance use disorder treatment, legal services, medical care, prevention efforts, early intervention and outreach services, as well youth education.
Also, it would regulate the use, production, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in New Mexico for adults over 21.
The effect due to the creation of this bill will provide a more responsible and tightly regulated system of approved licensees with a strict set of laws.
These laws will be developed by the State Regulation and Licensing Department and would be similar to the production and sale of tobacco or alcohol.
The House Judiciary Committee now has to consider the bill.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.