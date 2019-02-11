MLB scout visits the Permian Basin at Security Bank Ballpark

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Senior Director of Professional Scouting for the Kansas City Royals, Gene Watson, spoke to young baseball players and their families at Security Bank Ballpark.
Watson is in his eleventh full season with the Royals organization and sixth as the club’s Director of Professional Scouting.
He first played college baseball at the University of Texas at Arlington until joining the 1989 Rangers staff working in the stadium operations unit.
During his visit to Midland, Watson spoke about the importance of playing more than one sport as a young athlete, lifting each other up on the field, and most importantly keeping the passion for baseball.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.