Midland Health rolls out 24/7 virtual urgent care with Basin MD app

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Health group has launched a new app to give tall city residents better access to doctors.
The app is called Basin MD and links patients to doctors through a video chat platform which allows for real time appointments to take place.
The app is available to download on all iOS and Android devices.
Officials with Midland Health say the average wait time for a virtual doctor visits is around 10 minutes and the service is available 24/7.
Doctors say virtual visits can help treat and diagnose a number of conditions such as Sinusitis, aches and pains, rashes, and a number of other acute illnesses.
Virtual visits with Basin MD cost $69, and the service does not accept insurance.
Patients also have the option to link in family members or significant others to the video chat with their doctors.
After a virtual visit, doctors can then write patients prescriptions or treatment suggestions.
In the case the Doctor believes the patient is dealing with a condition that can not be treated over a virtual visit. Officials say the patient will not be charged and referred accordingly.
